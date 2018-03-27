Trooper hurtles through the air, survives after being struck in dramatic dashcam video

EMBED </>More Videos

The Utah Highway Patrol released dramatic dashcam video of the moment a trooper was struck by a vehicle on a highway. Sgt. Cade Brenchley suffered broken ribs but survived. (Department of Public Safety)

The Utah Highway Patrol released dramatic dashcam video of the moment a trooper was struck by a vehicle on a highway. The trooper survived.

Sgt. Cade Brenchley, a second generation trooper, was walking along a highway in Sardine Canyon, Utah on Sunday when the accident occurred. He had been responding to cars that had slid off the roadway due to winter weather.

In the video, Brenchley can be seen walking toward a car that is on the side of the road before another car strikes him from behind. He goes flying through the air and lands near the car he had been approaching. Several people can then be seen coming to his aid. The department said in a statement that they're thankful for those who stopped to help.

The trooper suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula but survived and is expected to speak to the media.
