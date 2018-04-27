Truck crash jams traffic on I-95 in both directions in Northeast Philadelphia

Truck crash jams I-95: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on April 27, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person is hospitalized after a crash involving an overturned truck that is slowing traffic on both sides of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened before 10:30 a.m. Friday near the Cottman Avenue exit.
Watch video from Chopper 6 over a crash involving an overturned truck on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia on April 27, 2018.


Video from Chopper 6 and a Sky 6 camera showed a truck lying on its side, blocking two of four southbound lanes.

A silver SUV appears to have hit the side of the truck after it crashed, opening a hole in the truck.

The crash also appears to have caused a spill of some kind. Sand or foam, apparently applied by firefighters after the crash, was spread over a large area.

Emergency response vehicles were blocking two of four northbound lanes as crews worked to handle the situation.



Action News is told one person was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

The SUV had been removed and the truck uprighted by noon, but lanes remained blocked on both sides of the interstate.

Traffic continued to get by intermittently on each side of the highway.

