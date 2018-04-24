Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on Michigan freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

More than a dozen tractor-trailers lined up beneath a Detroit-area freeway overpass to aid police trying to help a man contemplating suicide. (WLS)

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. --
More than a dozen tractor-trailers lined up beneath a Detroit-area freeway overpass to aid police trying to help a man contemplating suicide.

Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said troopers received a call early Tuesday about the man standing on an overpass above Interstate 696 in Huntington Woods. As officers routed traffic away, they directed truckers to drive into positions to shorten the fall if the man jumped.

Thirteen trucks lined the freeway as police dealt with the man. The incident lasted about four hours until he walked off to waiting officers and to seek medical help.


Shaw says troopers typically work with truckers during such incidents, but it's unusual to have so many involved. He adds there are "many other options out there aside from taking your own life."
If you need someone to talk to about suicide, you can find several helpful resources here at the website for the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suicidetrucksu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Meek Mill to be released from prison
Police: Affair was apparent motive in Rosemont murder-suicide
Blind man found in deplorable conditions, brother in custody
Residents seek answers after apartment building fire
Kevin Hart visits Meek Mill in prison, condemns sentence
Defense calls Cosby accuser 'pathological liar' in closing
Police: Woman arrested for operating meth lab out of car
AccuWeather: Rain Overnight
Show More
Nurse's aide describes final hours of H.R. McMaster's father
Burning body found in dumpster in Bethlehem
Trump warns Iran against restarting nuclear program
Father, son escape Point Breeze house explosion
$5,000 offered for information in shooting of father, son in SW Philly
More News