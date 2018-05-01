WASHINGTON (WPVI) --The heroic crew on board the Southwest Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia last month was honored at the White House.
Captain Tammie Jo Shults and the rest of the five-person crew, along with some passengers, met with President Donald Trump.
Shults, a former fighter pilot with the Navy, was praised for how she handled the difficult situation April 17th, managing to safely land the plane.
An engine on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 exploded and debris hit the plane.
Jennifer Riordan, a 43-year-old bank executive from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was pulled partway out of the jet when a window shattered. She died later from her injuries.
The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating what caused the engine to fail.
