U.S. & WORLD

Trump honors crew of ill-fated Southwest Airlines Flight 1380

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from the White House as President Trump honors the crew of ill-fated Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON (WPVI) --
The heroic crew on board the Southwest Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia last month was honored at the White House.

Captain Tammie Jo Shults and the rest of the five-person crew, along with some passengers, met with President Donald Trump.
EMBED More News Videos

Husband of Southwest flight victim speaks out. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on April 25, 2018.



Shults, a former fighter pilot with the Navy, was praised for how she handled the difficult situation April 17th, managing to safely land the plane.

An engine on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 exploded and debris hit the plane.

EMBED More News Videos

Regulators to require inspections after jet engine explosion: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 18, 2018



Jennifer Riordan, a 43-year-old bank executive from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was pulled partway out of the jet when a window shattered. She died later from her injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating what caused the engine to fail.

EMBED More News Videos

Memorial held for Jennifer Riordan in New Mexico: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 22, 2018


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsouthwest airlinesthe white housePresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
Crew of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 issues statement
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
U.S. & WORLD
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Building in Brazil collapses in fire; at least 1 dead
Smart assistants like Alexa under fire over privacy concerns
Twin bombings in Afghanistan kill 25, including 9 reporters
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
2 bodies found inside Northampton Twp. home
2 charged in death of Phoenixville High School student
Man seen walking with AR-15 in Abington, police alerted
Police: Woman seen stalking home before murder-suicide
Shots fired at police in Chester, Pa.
Vehicle and tanker truck crash in Claymont; Naamans Rd. open
NTSB: Straps corroded on Lehigh Tunnel conduit that fell, killing 1
Some sleep over PPA to make ticket amnesty deadline
Show More
Israeli prime minister: Iran lied about nuclear program
Pa. man saves boy from drowning in Myrtle Beach resort
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Troubleshooters: Bogus online reviews
AccuWeather: Sunny, Very Warm Today
More News