Tuskegee Airman's remains escorted to burial at Arlington

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A Tuskegee Airman from the Delaware Valley was laid to rest on the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery Thursday.
The remains of John "Major" Harrison, Jr. were escorted from South Philadelphia. Thursday morning.
Members of the Philadelphia Veterans Advisory Commission led the escort.
Harrison, a congressional gold medal recipient, died last march at the age of 96.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps