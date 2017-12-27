Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm blaze in Princeton.The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. in an apartment complex on the unit block of Billie Ellis Lane.Officials said there are reports of entrapment in the three-story, wood-frame garden style apartment.A host of EMS personnel has also been dispatched to the scene.***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***------