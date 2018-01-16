Two boys shot in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia police said two young brothers were shot while visiting the home of one of their girlfriends in West Philadelphia.It happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night along the 6000 block of Ludlow Street.Investigators said a 12-year-old was shot once in the left side of the neck and a 15-year-old was shot once in the right hand, once in the left arm and once in the chest.Both were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where they are listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Police said a weapon has not yet been recovered.------