  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Two boys shot in West Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Two kids shot in West Philadelphia: jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 16, 2018 (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police said two young brothers were shot while visiting the home of one of their girlfriends in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night along the 6000 block of Ludlow Street.

Investigators said a 12-year-old was shot once in the left side of the neck and a 15-year-old was shot once in the right hand, once in the left arm and once in the chest.

Both were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where they are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police said a weapon has not yet been recovered.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newsshootingchild shotgunsgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Snow expected for Weds. morning rush
6abc School Closings and Delays
Mayfair businesses prepare for Eagles celebrations
'Fire and Fury' author Michael Wolff speaks in Philly
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Report: Man thought killed Penn student was hitting on him
Sixers: Reddick out for at least two weeks
Investigators use rapist's DNA to create sketches
Man arrested for woman's stabbing death in Bridgeport
Show More
Woman falls off subway platform onto tracks
NFC Championship Game tickets go on sale, sell out
Jury selected for Allentown mayor's trial
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Possible gov't shutdown looming by end of week
Large pothole poses traffic hazard in NE Philadelphia
Delaware man arrested for 5th DUI
More Video