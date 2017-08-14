Two people found dead inside South Philadelphia apartment

Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people found inside of a first floor apartment on the 1300 block of Federal Street in South Philadelphia.When Philadelphia Police arrived on the scene just after midnight they discovered that the apartment had been ransacked.The bodies of a man in his 50s, and his 23 year-old girlfriend were found bruised and bloodied.Police say something was around the necks of the victims.The bodies were found just feet apart.Police have not released details about a motive or any suspects.----------