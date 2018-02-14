UDel student robbed at gunpoint on campus

NEWARK
A 21-year-old University of Delaware student was robbed at gunpoint while on campus, police say.

According to the University of Delaware Police Department, the robbery occurred around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near the Thomas McKean Residence Hall on the Laird Campus in Newark.

Police say the student was walking toward his residence hall when he was approached by two men.

One of them pointed a semiautomatic handgun at the victim and the other tackled him to the ground, police say.

The victim's wallet fell out of his pocket and one of the suspects picked it up.

Police say the other suspect demanded the victim's cell phone and he handed it over.

Both suspects fled in an older model gold or tan Chrysler sedan.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact University of Delaware Police at 302-831-2222.

