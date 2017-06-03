ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert will air on 6ABC

MANCHESTER (WPVI) --
Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert will air on ABC and Freeform on Sunday. It will also be viewable on the ABC app.

You can watch the concert live on Freeform at 2 p.m.

Then, you can watch a one hour special on 6abc after Action News Sports Sunday.

Schedule beginning Sunday evening:

7:30 pm Coverage of the NBA Finals
11:00 pm: Action News at 11
11:45 pm: Action News Sports Sunday

12:00 am: One Love Manchester concert

1:00 am: FYI Philly
1:30 am: The Chew: Best Backyard Barbeque
2:00 am: ABC World News Now

The "One Love Manchester" show will be held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured many more at a Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Proceeds from the show will go to an emergency fund for the city and the British Red Cross.

The concert is set to feature Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, the Black Eyed Peas and other artists. Tickets for the show sold out in less than six minutes.

If you make donations during the concert or after, please note that donations go to the UK Red Cross and may not be tax deductible. Additional fees may also apply.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Freeform and this station.
