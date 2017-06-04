Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 NB near exit 10 in Tinicum Twp.

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 NB near exit 10 in Tinicum Twp. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m on June 4, 2017. (WPVI)

TINICUM TWP., Pa. --
Police are on scene of a serious crash in Tinicum Twp, Delaware County Sunday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway approaching exit 10.

There's several injuries reported. No word on those conditions.

Action News has learned that two of the victims have been taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as information becomes available.
