VINELAND, N.J. --A person was struck and killed by a tour bus in Vineland, Cumberland County Monday morning.
It happened before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Dante and Lincoln avenues.
Video from Chopper 6 HD showed several police vehicles and yellow caution tape surrounding a Sheppard tour bus in a parking lot.
An ambulance was parked nearby with its lights flashing.
The bus had struck and killed someone. No one else was hurt.
The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.
