A person was struck and killed by a tour bus in Vineland, Cumberland County Monday morning.It happened before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Dante and Lincoln avenues.Video from Chopper 6 HD showed several police vehicles and yellow caution tape surrounding a Sheppard tour bus in a parking lot.An ambulance was parked nearby with its lights flashing.The bus had struck and killed someone. No one else was hurt.The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.