Police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Vineland, N.J.It happened before 9 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Dante and Lincoln avenues.Video from Chopper 6 HD showed several police vehicles and yellow caution tape surrounding a Sheppard tour bus in a parking lot.An ambulance was parked nearby with its lights flashing.It appears the bus had struck someone. The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.Police and paramedics remain on the scene.