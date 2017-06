'Saturday Night Fever' Sweepstakes Rules

Two (2) winners will each receive two (2) VIP vouchers* to see Saturday Night Fever at the Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 for one show performance from July 5, 2017 thru July 16, 2017. (Approximate Retail Value: $350). Please note that winner's vouchers will be mailed prior to the show. Prize does not include taxes, gratuities, parking, food or beverages.