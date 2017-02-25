Severe weather impacting travel at Philadelphia International Airport

Ground stop is canceled for flights departing to PHL. Arrivals running an avg 97 min late, departures 2 hrs 14 late. Check flight status. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) February 25, 2017

Severe weather is impacting flight operations at Philadelphia International Airport.A ground stop has been lifted for flights departing to PHL, but arriving flights are running an average of 97 minutes late, according to airport officials.PHL is urging travelers to check with their respective airlines for flight status updates.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for the latest on this developing story.------