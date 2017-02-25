Severe weather impacting travel at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT --
Severe weather is impacting flight operations at Philadelphia International Airport.

A ground stop has been lifted for flights departing to PHL, but arriving flights are running an average of 97 minutes late, according to airport officials.


PHL is urging travelers to check with their respective airlines for flight status updates.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for the latest on this developing story.
