Vandals sought after Marple Twp. home targeted again

A Marple Township family is hoping that someone can help identify the vandals who have now struck twice in just eight months.The vandals spray painted numerous obscene images on the home's exterior, the garage and the steps.And it all happened while the family was asleep inside."This is a nightmare for us. We wake up through the night, every morning, wondering if somebody came back," said Art Fastman of Marple Township. "Actually grateful that it snowed because that would mean someone's probably not coming because they would leave footprints."It cost more than $30,000 to repair the damage.Neither the Fastman family, nor the police can figure out what the motive is.They've been in this house for 18 years, and say no one else in the neighborhood has had similar problems.------