Vandals sought after Marple Twp. home targeted again

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Marple Township family is hoping that someone can help identify the vandals who have now struck twice in just eight months. (WPVI)

MARPLE TWP., Pa. --
A Marple Township family is hoping that someone can help identify the vandals who have now struck twice in just eight months.

The vandals spray painted numerous obscene images on the home's exterior, the garage and the steps.

And it all happened while the family was asleep inside.

"This is a nightmare for us. We wake up through the night, every morning, wondering if somebody came back," said Art Fastman of Marple Township. "Actually grateful that it snowed because that would mean someone's probably not coming because they would leave footprints."

It cost more than $30,000 to repair the damage.

Neither the Fastman family, nor the police can figure out what the motive is.

They've been in this house for 18 years, and say no one else in the neighborhood has had similar problems.

------
Related Topics:
uncategorizedpennsylvania news
Load Comments
Top Stories
5 rushed to hospital after car crash, fire in Camden County
Bitter Wind Chills
Suit: Motel gave rooms to human traffickers in NE Phila.
Del. serial attacker possible suspect in Delco assault
Loved ones remember boy, 5, struck, killed in Morrisville
High school hockey teams brawl at Hatfield ice rink
US attorney for New Jersey resigns
Show More
Love Park reopening delayed
WATCH: Baby sees dad for first time with glasses after emotional military homecoming
NJ school apologizes over slave auction poster assignment
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys
More News
Top Video
5 rushed to hospital after car crash, fire in Camden County
Suit: Motel gave rooms to human traffickers in NE Phila.
Del. serial attacker possible suspect in Delco assault
Loved ones remember boy, 5, struck, killed in Morrisville
More Video