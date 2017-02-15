Simple suggestions for a kitchen that only has eggs, milk and bread.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Six stomach warming ideas when all you have is eggs, milk and bread. (WPVI)

Related Topics:
uncategorized6abc Snacks
Load Comments
Top Stories
All-clear given in Aston, Pa. after police fail to find suspect
PHOTOS: Philly fugitives wanted by U.S. Marshals
Police: Gunman fires outside Port Richmond nightclub
Trump associates communicated with suspected Russian intel officers: sources
Special Report: Rare eye disease causing teens to go blind
Joe Biden elected chair of National Constitution Center
2 charged in Delaware marijuana bust
Show More
Anti-Muslim poster found taped up at Rutgers University
Officials: Trump knew Flynn misled WH weeks before ouster
Police: Woman kidnapped, forced to withdraw money
Fire damages old Rockdale Hotel in Lehigh County
Maple Shade man guilty in murder of 6-year-old Etan Patz
More News
Top Video
Police: Gunman fires outside Port Richmond nightclub
Anti-Muslim poster found taped up at Rutgers University
American Girl announces its first American Boy
Daddy, Daughter Valentine's Ballet dance class
More Video