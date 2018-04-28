Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries while battling a blaze at Upper Perkiomen High School in Red Hill.And smoke from the fire has caused damage throughout the building.The blaze was reported after 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the school in the unit block of Walt Road.Firefighters arrived to find fire showing from the exterior of the building.They were able to control the flames and get the situation under control within an hour.Action News has confirmed that two off-duty firefighters were taken to area hospitals in stable condition to be treated for hand injuries.We are told the fire damaged a rear section of building near the horticulture area.Smoke from the blaze got into the school's ventilation system and spread to classrooms throughout the building before crews were able to douse the flames.As a result the fire marshal is working to determine if the resulting smoke damage will prevent the school from opening on Monday.There has been no word on what may have sparked the blaze.------