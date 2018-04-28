Upper Perkiomen High School to be closed Monday due to fire

(Upper Perkiomen Valley Ambulance)

RED HILL, Pa. (WPVI) --
Upper Perkiomen High School will be closed Monday after a fire that injured two firefighters and caused smoke damage throughout the building.

It was not immediately clear if classes will be cancelled as a result, or if students will be asked to attend classes at another location.

The blaze was reported after 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the school in the unit block of Walt Road in Red Hill.

Firefighters arrived to find fire showing from the exterior of the building.



They were able to control the flames and get the situation under control within an hour.

But Action News is told smoke from the blaze got into the school's ventilation system and spread to classrooms throughout the building before crews were able to douse the flames.

As a result, the fire marshal determined the building will remain closed Monday so clean up work can continue.

Action News has confirmed that two off-duty firefighters were taken to area hospitals in stable condition to be treated for hand injuries.

There was no immediate word on what may have sparked the blaze.

We are told the fire caused significant damage to a rear section of building near the horticulture area.

Upper Perkiomen Valley Ambulance


