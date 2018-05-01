Vehicle and tanker truck crash in Claymont; Naamans Road closed

Vehicle and tanker truck crash in Claymont; Naamans Rd. closed

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) --
Police and firefighters are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving a tanker truck in Claymont, Delaware.

The crash happened before 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Naamans Road.

There were reports that the truck was leaking liquid nitrogen.

Naamans Road was closed between Marsh Road and Foulk Road in both directions as crews worked to assess the situation.

The occupants of the vehicle were being evaluated for possible injuries.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.


