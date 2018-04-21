Vehicle catches fire after driver loses control, crashes into food truck

EMBED </>More Videos

Vehicle catches fire after driver loses control, crashes into food truck. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on April 21, 2018. (WPVI)

PENNS LANDING (WPVI) --
A driver who missed his turn ended up crashing through a wall and into a food truck, where the car burst into flames.

This happened on the walkway near the Delaware River, next to the Blue Cross River Rink, just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Philadelphia police say a man in his 30s was crossing the Chestnut Street overpass to I-95 when he lost control of the car.

The driver is at Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

Officers are looking into whether alcohol played a part in the crash.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscar crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fatal crash closes Route 42 northbound in Bellmawr, New Jersey
1 dead, 2 injured after shots fired into party crowd in North Philadelphia
Stolen dynamite recovered by authorities in Lancaster County
School aide accused of assaulting special needs student
Source: Nick Foles agrees to restructured contract with Eagles
Temple suspends frat after reports of sex assault, drinking, drugs
Driver killed after crashing into traffic light in Southwest Philadelphia
2 people killed in South Philadelphia house fire
Show More
Feed the Starving Children underway in Cherry Hill
FAA orders engine inspections of more jet engines
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
North Korea says it has suspended nuclear, missile testing
City finalizes Eagles' Super Bowl parade costs
More News