Vehicles collide in icy conditions in Wynnefield section of Philadelphia

Vehicles collide in Wynnefield: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on January 17, 2018. (WPVI)

WYNNEFIELD HEIGHTS (WPVI) --
Police say an icy road surface may have contributed to a crash in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia.

It happened at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Presidential Avenue.

Two vehicles collided in slippery conditions.

Action News is told both drivers were treated for minor injuries.

A road crew arrived on the scene after the crash and was spreading salt in an effort to prevent more collisions.

