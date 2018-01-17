EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2957777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from the Action Cam after two vehicles collided in icy conditions in Wynnefield on January 17, 2018.

Police say an icy road surface may have contributed to a crash in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia.It happened at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Presidential Avenue.Two vehicles collided in slippery conditions.Action News is told both drivers were treated for minor injuries.A road crew arrived on the scene after the crash and was spreading salt in an effort to prevent more collisions.------