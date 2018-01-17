WYNNEFIELD HEIGHTS (WPVI) --Police say an icy road surface may have contributed to a crash in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia.
It happened at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Presidential Avenue.
Two vehicles collided in slippery conditions.
Action News is told both drivers were treated for minor injuries.
A road crew arrived on the scene after the crash and was spreading salt in an effort to prevent more collisions.
