ORLANDO MASS SHOOTING

Verdict reached in trial of Pulse nightclub shooter's widow

Noor Salman and Omar Mateen are seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

ORLANDO, Fla. --
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

Officials from U.S. District Court in Orlando said Friday that the jury had reached its decision and it will be announced in about 30 minutes.

Noor Salman is charged with obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization. She faces life in prison if convicted.

Salman was married to Omar Mateen when he attacked the gay nightclub.

Prosecutors say Salman knew about Mateen's guns, his affinity for violent Muslim extremist videos and his intention to attack a location, but did nothing to stop him.

Defense attorneys described Salman as a simple woman with a low IQ who was abused by her husband, and who didn't know of his

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
mass shootingshootingorlando mass shootingFBIisissuspicious packageu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FULL VIDEO: Pulse shooting survivor speaks ahead of SF Pride
Wife of Pulse nightclub shooter to appeal revoked bond
Surveillance video of Pulse nightclub shooting shown in court
Wife of Pulse shooter stands trial on terror charges
Wife of Pulse shooter charged with aiding and abetting
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
ORLANDO MASS SHOOTING
Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
Pulse nightclub massacre video documents officer response
Site of Pulse nightclub massacre to become memorial, museum
More orlando mass shooting
Top Stories
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
Man accused of neglect in death of 96-year-old mother
Car hit by RiverLine train in Burlington, NJ
Judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning
Car goes off road, hits tree in Hammonton, NJ
Traffic stop leads to Del. drug bust; 3 arrested
Multi-alarm fire heavily damages North Philly church
Man shot at point-blank range in Frankford
Show More
Suspect in Kentucky officer's death killed in Tenn.
Judge accused of sneaking into home, stealing woman's underwear
Accountant called on to play goalie for Blackhawks
Interim mayor takes over in Allentown
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos