Victim dies after shooting near West Chester University

Shooting near West Chester University. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
West Chester University has put students on alert as police search for a gunman near campus.



The shooting happened in the borough just after 9 p.m. Tuesday behind 212 East Market Street.

The victim was reportedly shot in the chest and rushed to Paoli Hospital. On Wednesday morning, Action News has learned the victim has died.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Shooting in downtown West Chester: Rick Williams reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 10, 2018



Police are investigating what led up to the gunfire.

pennsylvania newsgunsgun violenceshooting
