Victim dies after shooting near West Chester University

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --West Chester University has put students on alert as police search for a gunman near campus.
Timely Warning :: A shooting occurred at 9:11 pm in the 200 block of East Market Street in West Chester Boro. Please see details on https://t.co/R4Jdbxj5m0 site.— West Chester U (@WCUofPA) April 11, 2018
The shooting happened in the borough just after 9 p.m. Tuesday behind 212 East Market Street.
The victim was reportedly shot in the chest and rushed to Paoli Hospital. On Wednesday morning, Action News has learned the victim has died.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Police are investigating what led up to the gunfire.
