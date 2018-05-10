HAVERFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Police are looking for the man who sexually assaulted a female in the Ardmore section of Haverford Township.
The attack happened at the victim's home on April 22, police say, after the two met on Whisper, a social media app that allows users to post photos and video messages anonymously.
Investigators say the teen thought she was talking to someone her age. She later discovered the suspect was much older when the pair linked up at her home.
Tina Scott is a psychotherapist who works with kids who have dealt with similar situations.
"I hear the stories every day," Scott told Action News. "Teens coming in here... being assaulted from being on these apps. And their parents only find out after the injury has taken place."
The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, with buzz-cut blonde or reddish hair and a stubble beard.
He was 5'7" tall with a stocky build and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, black shorts, brown Timberland style boots and a gold chain around his neck.
The victim said the man smelled of cigarettes and used the name Joe.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mark Johnson at mjohnson@havpd.org or call 610-853-1298 ex. 1234.
The incident has raised concerns about Whisper and other dating apps.
Of the people Action News spoke to Wednesday night, most had never heard of Whisper or used it. Others, however, had.
"Whisper is like a feed. It's like Twitter and Instagram put together," said Ernest Fennell of Upper Darby, Pa. "You meet new people and have conversations in groups."
Fennell says he deleted the app on his phone because it seemed less secure than other social meeting and dating apps that require more information from its users.
"You don't know who you're talking to, you really don't. It's all memes and stuff," he said. "You never know if you're getting "catfished" or not. Maybe you can meet somebody, and you think it's this person. And then you meet them in person, and they're two different people."
"It just seems not legitimate to me," said Devin McClain of Lower Merion, Pa. "And I honestly don't know what it is or what they're talking about it. It just seems fake and unrealistic."
Authorities urge everyone to exercise caution and common sense when using dating apps such as Whisper.
