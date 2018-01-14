VIDEO: Driver rescued from flash flooding in West Virginia

Man rescued from flooded SUV.

A driver in West Virginia was rescued after he became stranded in flash flooding.

Firefighters pulled the man from the rising water after his SUV was swept away by the fast-moving water on Friday night.

They used a boat to break out the back window and pulled the man out to safety.

The man was not injured.
