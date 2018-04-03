COLLISION

VIDEO: Freight train slams into tractor-trailer in Georgia

Video shows freight train crashing into tractor-trailer. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 3, 2018. (WPVI)

Cell phone video shows the moment a freight train slammed into a tractor-trailer in Georgia.

The truck became stuck on the tracks near the town of Acworth on Monday.

Officials say the driver was able to jump out of the tractor-trailer before the crash.

A CSX employee onboard the train was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
