Video from scene of hostage situation in France that 'seems to be a terrorist act'

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are responding to a hostage situation in southern France. The prime minister said it "seems to be a terrorist act." (ERIC CABANIS/AFP/Getty Images|La vie à Trèbes via Storyful)

At least two people are dead and about a dozen injured in a shooting and hostage situation in France on Friday, police said. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said it "seems to be a terrorist act."

The scene is happening at a supermarket in Trebes, which is located in the southern part of the country. Early footage shows the police responding to the scene and blocking off roads in and around Trebes. The Associated Press reports that it's unclear where there are still hostages inside.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hostagefranceu.s. & worldshootingterrorism
Top Stories
Renowned jockey Jose Flores dies following horse racing accident
Fiery dump truck crash jams Pa. Turnpike in Willow Grove
2 killed, dozen hurt in hostage-taking in France
NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on movie set
1 dead, 1 rescued from fire in Camden by Rutgers students
Authorities: No foul play in death of St. Joe's student in Bermuda
2 firefighters dead, 2 injured in York, Pa. collapse
Reading Police bust $20M drug ring
Show More
Jim Gardner speaks with PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro
AccuWeather: Brisk and Chilly, More Melting Today
Man shot, critically wounded in Germantown
Police-involved car crash in King of Prussia
Trump replacing nat'l security adviser, McMaster with Bolton
More News
Top Video
NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on movie set
1 dead, 1 rescued from fire in Camden by Rutgers students
Man shot, critically wounded in Germantown
Reading Police bust $20M drug ring
More Video