Video released in attempted arson of city vehicles

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Police have released new information and surveillance video in the failed attempt to set city owned vehicles on fire last week.
There is now $15,000 in reward money for the person who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction.
His face cloaked in a white bed sheet, residential surveillance cameras caught the suspected arsonist entering the garage shared between the 12th Police District, Engine 40 Fire and the City Streets Department at 65th Street and Woodland Avenue in West Philadelphia
Seconds later he exits, sauntering down the street. He then returns pushing a baby stroller, his face now exposed with the white bed sheet worn as a cape around his body.
Authorities say he's seen a total of six times entering the city facility.
Police say the facility was having issues with the locks on the garage door, which is how that man was able to get in and do what he did.
"There's some flammable liquids inside that he takes and dumps along the floor, and then takes a sheet and he tries to ignite that. And he opened some of the gas tanks," said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker.
Fortunately, an employee working overnight smelled the flammable liquid and notified authorities, stopping the lawlessness that could have ended much worse.
Police believe this man lives in the area and is known to neighbors, hence why they think he tried to conceal his identity.
If you recognize the clothing, the suspect or his mannerisms, you're asked to contact authorities.
