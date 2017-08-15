Video released in attempted arson of city vehicles

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Christie Ileto on Action News at 5 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2017. (WPVI)

By
WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police have released new information and surveillance video in the failed attempt to set city owned vehicles on fire last week.

There is now $15,000 in reward money for the person who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction.

His face cloaked in a white bed sheet, residential surveillance cameras caught the suspected arsonist entering the garage shared between the 12th Police District, Engine 40 Fire and the City Streets Department at 65th Street and Woodland Avenue in West Philadelphia

Seconds later he exits, sauntering down the street. He then returns pushing a baby stroller, his face now exposed with the white bed sheet worn as a cape around his body.

Authorities say he's seen a total of six times entering the city facility.

Police say the facility was having issues with the locks on the garage door, which is how that man was able to get in and do what he did.

"There's some flammable liquids inside that he takes and dumps along the floor, and then takes a sheet and he tries to ignite that. And he opened some of the gas tanks," said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker.

Fortunately, an employee working overnight smelled the flammable liquid and notified authorities, stopping the lawlessness that could have ended much worse.

Police believe this man lives in the area and is known to neighbors, hence why they think he tried to conceal his identity.

If you recognize the clothing, the suspect or his mannerisms, you're asked to contact authorities.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newsarson investigationWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville including 'alt-left'
Philadelphia firefighter in hot water over 'protest' photo
Sources: Police recover Jeep sought in hit-and-run
Father of 8-year-old murdered in Allentown
2nd defense attorney wants off Bill Cosby's sex assault case
Eagles release Ryan Mathews after he is medically cleared
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid
South Philly day care sex assault suspect in court
Show More
Alligator found in pool during raid at AC motel
Surging water from broken main slows traffic in Boothwyn
Trump signs order to speed infrastructure construction
Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues
4th executive resigns from Trump business panel
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
South Philly day care sex assault suspect in court
Fire damages large home in Ocean City, NJ
All lanes back open after fiery crash on AC Expressway
More Video