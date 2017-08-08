Action News has obtained video that shows the moment of a police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia.An armed man was shot and wounded by officers around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of North Fairhill Street.Video posted to Instagram captures the moment gunshots broke out in broad daylight. Residents screamed as officers took cover.At the same moment, the Doheny family was watching the bullets fly in the movie 'No One Lives' on TV, when suddenly the bullets started flying in real life through their bedroom window."We were laying in the bed watching TV and then we heard the bullet go through the window," resident Natasha Doheny said.Police, responding to reports of a person with a gun, had arrived to the scene and found the armed man."We're getting information from civilians that he actually ensured that the gun was loaded by racking it and slapping the magazine plate. At that time, the male fired twice at uniformed officers. Uniformed officers returned fire hitting the male," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Carl Holmes said.The suspect was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.A gun and a holster were recovered on the scene.Police say the car the man was driving appeared to have been stolen out of New Jersey."We have gotten information that it may have been involved in a carjacking; that, we have not confirmed," Holmes said.Although no one else was struck by gunfire, crime scene investigators were documenting the trajectory of two bullets fired by the suspect that made their way into Natasha Doheny's home."My nerves were a wreck. It was scary, very scary," Doheny said.Doheny says it's a miracle neither she nor three of her children who were inside were struck. She gets chills looking at the broken glass on her bedroom window."It's scary 'cause normally I look through the window, it could have got me," Doheny said.The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation.Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed all or part of the incident to call the officer-involved shooting unit at 215-686-1866.----------