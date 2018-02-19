Video shows Super Bowl vandals atop SEPTA bus stop shelter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police continue to search for people who took part in vandalism during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.

Surveillance video released Monday shows a group of suspects who climbed on top of the SEPTA bus stop shelter at 15th Street and JFK Boulevard in Center City.

As they were standing on the roof, part of it collapsed.

Philadelphia Police Central Detective Division asks anyone who can identify the people in the video to give them a call at 215-686-3047/3048.

