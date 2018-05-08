Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help tracking down a shooting suspect who struck Saturday in West Philadelphia.It happened at 1:36 p.m. in the 5400 block of Delancey Street.The video shows the suspect approaching a 50-year-old man who was washing his car.The suspect is carrying an assault weapon similar to an AK-47.He then hits the victim and tries push him inside the door of the victim's business. A struggle ensues, and the suspect ends up shooting the man in the hip before fleeing.The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and light color pants.Anyone with information about this crime or this suspect is asked to contact Det. Parker at the Philadelphia Police Southwest Detective Division: 215-686-3183/3184.------