Vigil held for boy who died after hitting head

They gathered Friday night to mourn the 6-year-old boy who died under suspicious circumstances last night in Southwest Philadelphia.Young Travon allegedly hit his head on the kitchen floor, at home on the 2100 block of South Daggett Street.His stepfather moves him to a bed but waits more than an hour and a half to report the incident to police.Travon's distraught mother was at work."As a mom, you shouldn't have to go through this. I was out at work to keep a roof and food over our head and I wasn't paying attention to little stuff," she said.So far, no charges have been filed.------