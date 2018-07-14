Vigil held for boy who died after hitting head

EMBED </>More Videos

Vigil held for boy who died after hitting head. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
They gathered Friday night to mourn the 6-year-old boy who died under suspicious circumstances last night in Southwest Philadelphia.

Young Travon allegedly hit his head on the kitchen floor, at home on the 2100 block of South Daggett Street.

His stepfather moves him to a bed but waits more than an hour and a half to report the incident to police.

Travon's distraught mother was at work.

"As a mom, you shouldn't have to go through this. I was out at work to keep a roof and food over our head and I wasn't paying attention to little stuff," she said.

So far, no charges have been filed.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newschild death
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after Philly developer stabbing near Rittenhouse Square
DA: Baby died from ingesting mother's drug-laced breast milk
Philly police seek 2 adults over video of child being kicked
DNA tool may help in Fairmount Park rapist cold case
Suspected drunk driver hits several parked cars in Brewerytown
Fmr. Phillies star Chase Utley to retire at the end of 2018
Ryan Seacrest pays a special visit to Children's Hospital
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Show More
Man executed inside his Bentley in Upper Darby
Suspect sought for sex assault of woman, 71, in East Oak Lane
Section of Lincoln Drive closed over next few weekends
Search for armed robbery suspect in NE Philadelphia
Police: Search for missing potentially violent parole violator
More News