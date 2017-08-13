Vigils continue as folks condemn the violence in Charlottesville

I denounce white supremacist rallies & violence in Virginia. This is not what America is supposed to be. We're about love & unity, not hate. — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) August 12, 2017

Folks around the Delaware Valley continue to condemn violence by holding several vigils.A vigil will be held Sunday night at Gorgas Park in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood. There have been multiple rallies organized all over our area since Saturday night.In Media at the Delaware County Courthouse, concerned residents came together to denounce the events in Charlottesville. Organizers say staying silent sends the message that hate is okay.Peter Friedrichs, Pastor of Unitarian Universal Church said, "It was important for us to show up and say that what happened yesterday was wrong, and love will defeat fear."This was one of many vigils in the Delaware Valley Saturday night in Doylestown and Jenkintown. There were rallies and candlelight vigils.In Philadelphia, the response from groups like "Philly We Rise" went to the streets.Local leaders also voiced their opinions.The Philadelphia NAACP held a press conference this morning, sharing a reminder the organization was formed to end racial hatred.Minister Rodney Muhammad of the NAACP said, "This wasn't a ball park game where a fight broke out, this was organized. One person even described that some of the white nationalists were dressed. They came for combat, they came for battle."Mayor Kenney tweeted a statement last night."If we want a different kind of country in the future, we need to start today with a conversion in our own hearts, and an insistence on the same in others."The response also came from the football field.Philadelphia Eagle Chris Long, a Charlottesville native and University of Virginia graduate said, "You grapple with how to react when you see that imagery and you know it's your hometown."Mayor Kenney released an extended statement this afternoon. He encouraged Philadelphians to stay peaceful but remain engaged.----------