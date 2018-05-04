Since then, Nydia has been on a journey to better understand the incredible response to that video. The result is a three-episode documentary entitled, #ThisIsAmerica, an effort to engage us all in a truly constructive conversation about race and who we are as Americans.
This is America: Part 1
So often it is food that creates the connection between people from different cultures. At Perla in East Passyunk, the Filipino-born chef is taking diners back to his roots, serving up a communal-style feast called Kamayan.
Perla's Kamayan Feast
Teen Dynamo: Ashraya Ananthanarayanan
Christie Ileto introduces us to a Collegeville teen with seemingly unlimited talents and interests. She's a high school senior but also a rising senior at Harvard University where she's been taking classes since she was 13.
Jean Shin: Collections
The Philadelphia Museum of Art has a new exhibition in the Perelman Building called Jean Shin Collections that transforms ordinary objects into extraordinary works of art.
Jean Shin: Collections - Through July 15
Every year, 6abc celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage month with a special dinner honoring community members here in Philadelphia.
Nydia Han interviews this year's honorees along with Cecily Moy Yep, a woman who has spent the past 52 years fighting to make Chinatown the vibrant neighborhood it is today. http://6abc.com/asianheritage/