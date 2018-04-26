Volunteer firefighter pleads guilty to indecent assault

EDDYSTONE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A volunteer firefighter, accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl, has struck a plea deal.

Thirty-year-old Anthony Tinney of Eddystone agreed to plead guilty to charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Police say he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl several times.

According to officials, Tinney was a friend of the girl's parents, and on occasion, her babysitter.

Officials have not yet set a date for his sentencing.

