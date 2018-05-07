FYI PHILLY

Rise Gathering Wellness Retreat for women set to take off

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're looking for something a little more mellow...Alicia has an event for women created to take the edge off. (WPVI)

Escape to the Poconos for this women's wellness retreat. Use the code '6abc' to receive a $50 discount on any Rise Gathering.

Rise Gatherings: Wellness Retreats for Women | Facebook
357 Meadowbrook Drive, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
215-805-4095
Annual Weekend Retreat
May 18-20 - Pocono Mountains

----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
FYI Philly
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FYI Philly: Planning your Mother's Day and top-rated local steakhouses
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: Planning your Mother's Day and top-rated local steakhouses
Watch FYI Philly: The 2018 Chinese Lantern Festival
FYI Philly: Kathleen Lang Metaxas's Eco Print Scarves
FYI Philly: Boozy Treats to enjoy this spring and summer
More FYI Philly
Top Stories
Police: Temple student shot and killed during robbery
Police renew effort to find missing Drexel Hill woman
11 more Penn State frat members head to trial over pledge death
Emaciated dog found in Delaware County park passes away
Dump truck flips on its side in Bucks County crash
Woman goes into shock on flight from Philadelphia
More than 100 cats removed from Hatboro garage
Police: Employee stabbed in break room of Center City hotel
Show More
Local Idol contestant advances to Top 5, watch performances
Person struck by train in Bridesburg, Amtrak & SEPTA impacted
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Pleasantly Warm This Afternoon
Water line break floods Carnival Cruise ship
Pizza delivery driver shot in Germantown
More News