Water main break closes Philadelphia elementary school

PHILADELPHIA --
A water main break has closed a Philadelphia elementary school.

James Rhoads Elementary School located at 4901 Parrish Street is closed Tuesday, December 19, the School District of Philadelphia announced.

All students are being relocated to Parkway West High School/MYA at 4725 Fairmount Avenue.

The school district says updates regarding dismissal will be made available later in the day.
