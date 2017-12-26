Water main break forces evacuations in Northeast Philadelphia

Chopper 6 was over a water main break in Northeast Philadelphia on December 26, 2017. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A major water main break in Northeast Philadelphia forced some evacuations on Tuesday morning.

The break happened around 7 a.m. in the 3100 block of Willits Road.

The water gushing from the broken main flooded the intersection of Willits and Holme Ave.

Some nearby businesses were evacuated as a result, and SEPTA is re-routing some buses in the area.

The view from Chopper 6 showed police blocking off the water-logged roads.

