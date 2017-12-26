A major water main break in Northeast Philadelphia forced some evacuations on Tuesday morning.The break happened around 7 a.m. in the 3100 block of Willits Road.The water gushing from the broken main flooded the intersection of Willits and Holme Ave.Some nearby businesses were evacuated as a result, and SEPTA is re-routing some buses in the area.The view from Chopper 6 showed police blocking off the water-logged roads.------