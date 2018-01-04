WEATHER

#6abcAction: Photos, videos of the winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A lot of Action News viewers are having a snow day Thursday! They sent in photos and videos on social media using #6abcAction.

Andrew Rowan recorded a time-lapse video of the snow falling in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.


Barb Demusz took video of her 6-month old dog Bear playing in the snow in Point Pleasant, Pennsylvania.



And it wasn't just dogs having fun with the snow. Wendy Saddler's cat Princess Isabella checked out the storm, but from the comforts of inside their Bensalem, Bucks County home.



Bella showed the windy wintry conditions in Atlantic City.


Snow covered the cars in this viewer's video from Egg Harbor City.



Collen Higgins decided to take the ruler (and Eagles flag) out in Cape May County. (Fly Eagles Fly!)



David Reed captured the snow falling while on the SEPTA Regional Rail.



The Wildwood Police Department sent in photos of what the Boardwalk looked like at 9:30 a.m.



For one young boy, however, he was happy with the stormy weather in Runnemede, New Jersey. Happy enough to sing!


You can send in your videos and photos to Action News using #6abcAction on social media or uploading them to Jointheaction.6abc.com/.


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherphiladelphia newsweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency
Travel Alert: Philadelphia Airport cancellations, SEPTA detours
Snow Emergencies, Closings in Philadelphia Area
Track the storm with the upgraded 6abc app
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning in NJ and Del. as nor'easter hits
State of Emergency in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean counties
Crash shuts down Northeast Extension of Pa. Turnpike
Speed restrictions on area highways due to snow
Snow Emergencies, Closings in Philadelphia Area
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency
1 dead after SEPTA train strikes car in Lower Moreland
Travel Alert: Philadelphia Airport cancellations, SEPTA detours
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles playoff tickets go on sale
VIDEO: Heavy snowfall in Wildwood, New Jersey
Jeannette Reyes reporting from Atlantic City, NJ
Jeff Chirico reporting from Newark, Delaware
Wendy Saltzman reporting in Center City
More News
Photos
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
More Photos