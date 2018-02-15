AccuWeather: Tale of Two Seasons

It was a mild Valentines Day, with increasing clouds and a high of 52 (that's eight degrees above average.) It gets much warmer on Thursday.TONIGHT: Clouds thicken and some showers arrive during the evening, probably after 9 p.m. in Philadelphia and a little sooner in our western suburbs. Showers end before dawn. The overnight low is a mild 46.THURSDAY: We'll see mostly cloudy skies , but it's even warmer with a high of 65. Some more rain is possible late at night ahead of an approaching cold front.FRIDAY: We start the day with showers (1/'4"- 1/2" likely.) We hit an early high of 62 ahead of a potent cold front. After the front passes through, temperatures crash back to the upper 40s by the evening rush.SATURDAY: Arctic high pressure scoots across the Northeast dropping lows into the 20s by Saturday morning and setting us up for a "thread the needle" type storm where we will have just enough cold air in place as an area of low pressure moves by to our south. Early sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. It's a quick-moving storm, lasting from 4pm Saturday to 4am Sunday. The heaviest likely falls 8pm to 2am. Since it mainly happens at night, it's ideal for cooler temps and the likelihood of snow I-95 on north and west. Track is key! If the low tracks well south of us, it will help keep cold air in place. Although, it will pull some warmer air northward off the ocean, bringing a snow to rain or mainly rain event for southern NJ & central Delaware. The high hits 40.SUNDAY: Any leftover snow or rain ends well before daybreak. Sunshine returns and we get an afternoon high in Philadelphia of around 48.MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): The next front arrives and we see a good deal of clouds with some rain possible at times. The high is even milder: 52.TUESDAY: It's still unstable with mostly cloudy skies in place and some more possible rain. The high is 65.WEDNESDAY: More clouds are expected and more rain is possible. Our high hits a mild 66.------