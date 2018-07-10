WEATHER

AccuWeather: Hurricane Chris Brings Rip Current Risk

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a hot and somewhat steamy day, with a high climbing to 93 in Philadelphia. This is our eleventh day in the 90s so far this year.
Ads
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Lifeguards warn of rip currents at the Jersey shore
Water spout spotted off Jersey Shore as storm rolls through
Hurricane Beryl: This year's storm name list
People flock to the shore for the hot holiday
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Man killed wife, 3 children, then himself in Prices Corner
LeSean McCoy denies allegation of bloodying girlfriend
Man fleeing from officers in Pa. killed by bulldozer
Man who killed grandparents as a teen sees sentence reduced
All 12 boys, their coach rescued from Thai cave
Lifeguards warn of rip currents at the Jersey shore
Cleanup, repairs continue after massive Center City water main break
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Show More
Small fire erupts at Bucks County high school
Survivor of fatal Del. crash: It looked like a war scene
Delaware State Police mourn death of trooper
Three vehicle accident on Route 54
Investigators: Gas caused NJ house blast that killed couple
More News