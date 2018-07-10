Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Philly Proud
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Best of the Class
American Idol
Inside Story
Visions
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Hurricane Chris Brings Rip Current Risk
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3740573" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WPVI
By
Cecily Tynan
Tuesday, July 10, 2018 07:28PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a hot and somewhat steamy day, with a high climbing to 93 in Philadelphia. This is our eleventh day in the 90s so far this year.
Ads
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
weather
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Lifeguards warn of rip currents at the Jersey shore
Water spout spotted off Jersey Shore as storm rolls through
Hurricane Beryl: This year's storm name list
People flock to the shore for the hot holiday
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Man killed wife, 3 children, then himself in Prices Corner
LeSean McCoy denies allegation of bloodying girlfriend
Man fleeing from officers in Pa. killed by bulldozer
Man who killed grandparents as a teen sees sentence reduced
All 12 boys, their coach rescued from Thai cave
Lifeguards warn of rip currents at the Jersey shore
Cleanup, repairs continue after massive Center City water main break
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Show More
Small fire erupts at Bucks County high school
Survivor of fatal Del. crash: It looked like a war scene
Delaware State Police mourn death of trooper
Three vehicle accident on Route 54
Investigators: Gas caused NJ house blast that killed couple
More News