AccuWeather: Late Day T-Storms

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman Oklahoma has issued a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather this afternoon for the entire area except the Jersey shore. The time line is from 3-8pm from west to east. Some of these storms could contain strong, gusty winds (45-55 mph), brief downpours, small hail and dangerous cloud to ground lightning strikes.SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Scattered late day showers and thunderstorms will develop, some of which could turn strong to severe. Highs 70-72.TONIGHT: A leftover evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, turning windy and colder with lows in the low to mid 30s. Wind chills drop down in to the mid 20's by sunrise.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and chilly. High 46. Wind chills in the mid 30's.MONDAY: Turning milder, clouds and sun. High 59.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain at times. High 60.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain and drizzle. High 62.THURSDAY: Windy and cooler with a combination of sun and clouds. High 54.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 42.------