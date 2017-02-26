AccuWeather: Milder Monday

WEATHER

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 26-33.

MONDAY: Turning milder, with morning sun giving way to clouds. High 57.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a little rain or showers. High 62.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and warm with showers and a thunderstorm. High 72.

THURSDAY: Windy and cooler with a combination of sun and clouds. High 55.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. There could be a snow shower around. High 44.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 45.

SUNDAY: Some sun, milder again. High: 55.

