AccuWeather: Milder Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 26-33.MONDAY: Turning milder, with morning sun giving way to clouds. High 57.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a little rain or showers. High 62.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and warm with showers and a thunderstorm. High 72.THURSDAY: Windy and cooler with a combination of sun and clouds. High 55.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. There could be a snow shower around. High 44.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 45.SUNDAY: Some sun, milder again. High: 55.------