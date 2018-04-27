AccuWeather: One Warm Day, One Cool Day For The Weekend

Low pressure that was down across the Deep South yesterday at this time has raced northeastward and is now located near Boston just 24 hours later. This is what brought our morning rain, which was around 1/4" and a cool high of 59. That's nine degrees below average.TONIGHT: Clouds will break and, with the damp ground and light winds, we'll be on the lookout for some patchy fog. The overnight low is 50.SATURDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. A spotty late afternoon or evening shower is possible ahead of a cold front. Our high warms to 73.SUNDAY: A shot of cooler air moves into the area behind our departing frontal boundary. What starts off as a fairly sunny day quickly self destructs as clouds bubble up for the midday and afternoon. The high is a chilly 55. It will feel cooler, with winds gusting near 30 mph at times.MONDAY: Morning clouds give way to sunny skies with a slightly milder high of 64.TUESDAY: High pressure enters the picture along with a southerly component to the wind which starts tapping into a very warm air mass. Look for lots of sunshine and a high around 79.WEDNESDAY: Once again, sunshine dominates the skies and we bust into summer time temperatures. The high hits 84.THURSDAY: It's still very warm with a mix of sun and some patchy clouds. The high could rise to about 87, easily the warmest day so far this year.FRIDAY: It stays unseasonably warm, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and the chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. The high hits 85.---