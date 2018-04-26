WEATHER

AccuWeather: Rainy, Cool Friday

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on April 26, 2018. (WPVI)


PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The sunshine returned today, with breezy conditions and a seasonable high of 66.

TONIGHT: More clouds arrive overnight with some rain possible in the western suburbs by around dawn. The low is a relatively mild 52.

FRIDAY: Our next wave of low pressure rides past the region. We end up with lots of clouds and some occasional rain, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Our high is a much cooler 59.

SATURDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. A spotty afternoon or evening shower is possible ahead of a cold front. Our high improves to 70.

SUNDAY: A shot of cooler air moves into the area. Look for a partly sunny, breezy and cooler afternoon with a high of just 57. It will feel cooler, with winds gusting near 30mph at times.

MONDAY: High pressure delivers mostly sunny skies. At the same time, a prolonged southerly flow begins to kick in. Our high rises to around 68 - and that's just the beginning!

TUESDAY: High pressure remains in control and it gets even warmer. Look for tons of sun again and a very warm high around 79.

WEDNESDAY: Once again, sunshine dominates the skies and we bust into the 80s. The high hits 83.

THURSDAY: It's still very warm with a mix of clouds and sun. A late day or evening shower is possible. The high is around 85, the warmest day so far this year.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
