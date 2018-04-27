AccuWeather: Rainy Morning, Cloudy Afternoon

WEATHER

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist David Murphy and AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on April 27, 2018.

TODAY: A wave of low pressure triggers some rain and perhaps a thunderstorm during the morning and early afternoon. After that, we're mainly dry, but still cloudy. Winds are light. The high only hits 60.

TONIGHT: Clouds begin to break up overnight. Evening temperatures slowly slip into the mid 50s. The overnight low is 50.

SATURDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. A spotty late afternoon or evening shower is possible ahead of a cold front. Our high improves to 70.

SUNDAY: A shot of cooler air moves into the area behind our departing frontal boundary. Look for a partly sunny, breezy afternoon with a high of just 57. It will feel cooler, with winds gusting near 30 mph at times.

MONDAY: We see partly sunny skies with a slightly milder high of 64.

TUESDAY: High pressure enters the picture along with a southerly component to the wind which starts tapping into a very warm air mass. Look for lots of sunshine and a high around 77.

WEDNESDAY: Once again, sunshine dominates the skies and we bust into summer time temperatures. The high hits 83.

THURSDAY: It's still very warm with a mix of sun and some patchy clouds. The high could rise to about 87, easily the warmest day so far this year.
