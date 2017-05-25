  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
WEATHER

AccuWeather: Scattered Storms and Downpours Tonight

Meteorologist Adam Joseph with the latest forecast from AccuWeather during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 25, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A rainy morning gives way to a cloudy, somewhat damp afternoon with some scattered late day storms.

TONIGHT: Clouds hang tough and we get another round of evening rain with a thunderstorm possible, too. The low drops to 60.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds gradually give way to afternoon sunshine. A very spotty shower or even a rumble of thunder can't be ruled out, but this is a primarily dry day with a high around 77.

SATURDAY: Generally dry conditions continue. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 76. Again, a very spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The best chance will be for areas south.

SUNDAY: We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. It now also appears likely that we see a few showers with the chance of thunderstorm mixed in, especially during the afternoon and evening. We get a high around 76.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Clouds and a lingering morning shower will give way to some sunshine. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible again, but it's not a washout. The high hits around 78.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or thunderstorm around and a high around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a high around 77.

THURSDAY: This is another nice, partly sunny day with another high 77.
