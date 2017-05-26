AccuWeather: Some Sun, Spotty Shower Today

TODAY: Clouds will mix with some sunny breaks. A spotty shower is possible at times and perhaps some thunder. The high is 75.TONIGHT: Skies clear. It's cool with a low of 58 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the low 50s.SATURDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a spotty shower or thunderstorm possible at times. Most of the day is dry. The high is 76. The high at the Shore: 69. Poconos: 68.SUNDAY: We expect considerable clouds with some sunny breaks. At some point in the afternoon or evening, rain arrives. It now appears possible that a good portion of the day remains essentially dry before this precipitation moves in, but it will be important to keep an eye on changes and updates with this forecast if you have outdoor plans. The high is around 74. At the Shore: 67. The Poconos: 66.MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Clouds and a lingering morning shower will give way to some sunshine. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible again, but it's not a washout. The high hits around 76. At the Shore: 72. Poconos: 67.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or thunderstorm around and a high around 80.WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a high around 77.THURSDAY: This is another nice, partly sunny day with another high 77.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we get another nice high around 77.----------