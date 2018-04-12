AccuWeather: Spring Has Finally Sprung, Feeling Like Summer on Friday

A warm front passed through today with plenty of early clouds and a few scattered showers. Once the front lifted north, sunshine returned and the high in Philadelphia soared to 71 degrees. That's eight degrees above the average high for this time of year. It gets even warmer the next two days.TONIGHT: Skies clear. It's still a bit breezy. The low dips to 56, not nearly as chilly as recent overnights.FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with our high soaring to 80. That would be the warmest number we've recorded in Philadelphia since last October! The record is 89, by the way, so we'll stop well short of that.SATURDAY: This is a true summer weekend preview. We have mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 82 (well off the record of 91, but still pretty nice). Make some outdoor plans and plan on using that sunscreen while you're at it!SUNDAY: A backdoor front is still predicted to sneak southward under the cover of darkness on Saturday night. Exactly how far south that front gets remains up for debate. We continue to be bullish on the push of cold air all the way into Philadelphia with a high around 49. There likely will be a huge spread in temps across our area with 40s to the north and 70s in far southern areas like Dover. Wherever the front has passed through will see low clouds, drizzle and a chilly east wind.MONDAY: A cold front moving in from the west brings us a soaking rain during the morning and perhaps a thunderstorm. Some drying later in the afternoon is likely. We reach an early high of 64 before temperatures drop in the afternoon.TUESDAY: We're dry with partly sunny skies, but it's windy and cooler with a high of only 49.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a return of somewhat milder air. The high improves to 61.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Our high sits at 63.-----